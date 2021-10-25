Northern Ireland homelessness body undergoes name change to ‘change narrative’

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Council for the Homeless Northern Ireland (CHNI), which represents the homelessness sector in Northern Ireland, has changed its name to Homeless Connect in a bid to “change the narrative” around the issue.
Liam Milligan, chair of Homeless Connect, said that the reason for the name change was that the group felt that “language matters” and “it is time to move away from speaking about ‘the homeless’”, a phrase he said suggests that homelessness defines the identity of those who experience it.
“Being homeless should not be viewed as a core aspect of any person’s identity. We need to change the narrative,” he said.
On Thursday, the charity also outlined its strategic plan for the next three years to tackle the increasing number of people facing homelessness.
Figures released by Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities in September showed that 3,402 households were in temporary accommodation as of 13 August 2021, compared to 2,065 in January 2019 – a rise of 65% in two and a half years.
The number of children placed in temporary accommodation increased by 48%, from 2,433 in January 2019 to 3,596 by August 2021.
There has also been a 71% increase in the number of households waiting for social housing, up from 26,248 in 2002-03 to 44,985 in June 2021.
Homeless Connect’s strategic priorities include becoming the leading voice on homelessness, tackling food poverty and waste, and sustaining tenancies by providing essential household items.
The plan also outlines the major external factors that could impact homelessness figures, including rises in inflation, the instability of the Northern Ireland Assembly, an increased cost of living, rising energy costs, and Brexit possibly resulting in an inability to receive items, including food.
Mr Milligan said that the pandemic has “only redoubled our focus”.
“Over the course of 2020 and 2021, we supported more than 3,000 people to maintain their own tenancies through our home starter packs.
“Our food redistribution volume increased by 112% with FareShare, creating 1.9 million meals for people experiencing food poverty, including those experiencing homelessness. But there is more to be done,” he said.
Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Homeless Connect, said that the strategic plan “will see us focus on becoming the leading independent voice on homelessness”.
She added: “Today marks a pivotal turning point for us as an organisation.
“We are relentless in our focus on challenging policy, offering practical support and working to build a society where everyone has a right to have a safe place to call home.”
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