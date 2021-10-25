Northern Ireland homelessness body undergoes name change to ‘change narrative’

Liam Milligan, chair of Homeless Connect, said that the reason for the name change was that the group felt that “language matters” and “it is time to move away from speaking about ‘the homeless’”, a phrase he said suggests that homelessness defines the identity of those who experience it.

“Being homeless should not be viewed as a core aspect of any person’s identity. We need to change the narrative,” he said.

On Thursday, the charity also outlined its strategic plan for the next three years to tackle the increasing number of people facing homelessness.