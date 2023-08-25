The latest government figures showed that 4,176 households presented as homeless to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive from April to June this year, an increase of 1.6% on the same quarter in 2022.

There were 45,292 households on the social housing waiting list, up from 44,229 in the same period last year.

Of these applicants, 73% (33,130) were experiencing “housing stress”, up from 31,663 in June 2022.