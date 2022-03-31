Northern Ireland housing association body sets out election demands

Ahead of the Northern Ireland Assembly election on 5 May, the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Association (NIFHA) has called for cutting the housing waiting list, reversing the £20 Universal Credit uplift cut, more funding to build affordable housing, and a specific social housing budget for decarbonisation.

“Housing associations will need to be provided with the necessary financial support in the new mandate to deliver a greater range of affordable housing options.

“This will be essential to taking pressure off social housing waiting lists and will help create balanced communities where tenure is ‘blind’,” it said.