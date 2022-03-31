Northern Ireland housing association body sets out election demands

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The body that represents housing associations in Northern Ireland has set out its election manifesto demands ahead of elections next month, including calls to reverse cuts to Universal Credit payments.
Ahead of the Northern Ireland Assembly election on 5 May, the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Association (NIFHA) has called for cutting the housing waiting list, reversing the £20 Universal Credit uplift cut, more funding to build affordable housing, and a specific social housing budget for decarbonisation.
“Housing associations will need to be provided with the necessary financial support in the new mandate to deliver a greater range of affordable housing options.
“This will be essential to taking pressure off social housing waiting lists and will help create balanced communities where tenure is ‘blind’,” it said.
NIFHA, whose 20 members manage around 53,000 social and affordable homes, has also asked that the Assembly introduces a “standalone housing outcome” in the Programme for Government (PfG), which sets out government’s key priorities.
The current draft version of the PfG includes nine strategic outcomes such as good health and living sustainably, but not one specific to housing.
NIFHA has also called for a reform of intimidation points, a system whereby points are awarded to people under threat from discriminatory attacks where they live.
There are concerns that points are disproportionately awarded in these instances compared with other serious emergency situations. It also said that the system has potential to be abused.
“We also all need to work to remove the negativity that too often is associated with social housing and deliver more mixed-tenure and shared neighbourhoods to ensure thriving, balanced communities,” it said.
The body has asked that housing associations are supported to “lead on decarbonisation”, with help to move towards net-zero homes.
“We call for a Social Housing Budget to support a minimum EPC A rating for all new social homes,” it said.
NIFHA has also asked for investment in rural communities.
Announcing the launch of the election manifesto on social media, Ben Collins, chief executive of NIFHA, said: “It’s so important that everyone gets to live in a good-quality home.
“NIFHA and our housing associations are going to be setting out the key things that we need to achieve around building the homes where they’re needed, of a good-quality standard, and ensuring that we help everyone live with dignity, whatever their circumstances.
“We want to work with all the elected politicians after the elections to help deliver this much-needed development.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Northern Ireland bulletin straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories