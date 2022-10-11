Northern Ireland housing association secures £100m private placement

Clanmil’s deal with Aviva Investors, iA Financial Group and the Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) will support the delivery of the social landlord’s five-year strategy to provide a further 1,400 homes by 2026.

It will also go towards maintaining and upgrading its existing homes to ensure they are energy efficient and in good condition.

Clanmil said the package will enable it to access housing development grants from the Department for Communities, combining public and private funding to create a total investment in new homes of some £200m.

The deal marks the first time Clanmil, which owns and manages 5,600 homes for families and older people across Northern Ireland, has secured a private placement.