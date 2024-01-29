A government worker explained the details of HHSRS, a risk-based assessment of hazards already used in England and Wales, at the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations’ (NIFHA) Housing Development and Asset Management conference in Belfast last week.

Speaking at a session on damp and mould, Colm Deery, head of a Department of Finance housing advisory unit embedded with the DfC, said the system is considered best practice.

The recommendation forms part of wider updated damp and mould guidance published by the DfC this month for housing associations in Northern Ireland.

As it stands in the country, the regulation around damp in homes is outlined in the Fitness Standard set out in Article 46 of the Housing (Northern Ireland) Order 1981. It stated that a “dwelling must be free from dampness prejudicial to the health of the occupants”.