Northern Ireland housing bodies call on new government to make housing priority in PfG #UKhousing

However, housing was not included in the list of outcomes in the most recent draft PfG framework. Sector bodies have long been calling for this to change .

The PfG, developed by the Northern Ireland Executive, currently includes nine strategic outcomes such as “having a caring society” and “children having a good start in life”.

In a letter to first minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Homeless Connect, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) and Housing Rights said that “such an outcome would make a real and positive difference to people’s lives and serve to improve well-being”.

The letter comes shortly after the Northern Ireland Executive got back up and running following a Democratic Unionist Party-backed deal to restore power-sharing in the country.

Power-sharing ceased in February 2022 after former DUP first minister Paul Givan resigned in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But the DUP backed a trade agreement last week that will see no routine checks on British items sold to customers in Northern Ireland.

In their letter after power-sharing was restored, the housing bodies congratulated Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly on their appointments, but said they are “gravely concerned at the housing crisis which we are currently facing”.

“Housing is one of the most important building blocks of a sustainable society with direct links to outcomes in health and well-being, education and employment.

“Yet too often housing has been overlooked when Programme for Government and funding priorities are being set,” the organisations said.

The bodies argued that investing in housing can lead to cost savings elsewhere.

They said: “As we have stated before, it is essential that housing is included as a specific, stand-alone outcome with relevant indicators within the PfG.

“The housing and homelessness sectors believe such an outcome would drive the collaborative work necessary to tackle poor housing and rising levels of homelessness, and ensure these issues are prioritised by the executive.”

The outcome would be that “every household has access to a good-quality, affordable and sustainable home that is appropriate for its needs”, they said.