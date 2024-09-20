Northern Ireland Housing Executive completes first homes in 25 years

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive has completed its first social homes in 25 years #UKhousing

Built by construction company GEDA, the first tenants will move into the homes over the coming days.

It is the first time the 85,000-home landlord has delivered homes in a quarter of a century, when housing associations became the main providers of new social housing in the country.

The six semi-detached houses in Sunningdale Gardens, Belfast, were built using modern methods of construction and ultra-low energy building techniques to the Passivhaus standard.

In 2017, the NIHE announced that it had plans to start building new social homes again.

Between 1975 and 1996, it built more than 80,000 homes, but has not developed at any scale since 2001-02, when housing associations became the main providers of new social housing in the region.

The Housing Executive is aiming to undergo a restructure in the next few years. Plans for the change, which have been in the works for years, were officially announced by ministers in November 2020.

The main change will focus on borrowing. Among other benefits, it would allow the landlord to scale up development.

Earlier this week, communities minister Gordon Lyons, who visited the new homes on Thursday, said a restructure – or “revitalisation” – of the Housing Executive, would be a “game-changer” in terms of increasing housing supply.

Maurice Bradley, a Democratic Unionist Party MLA, submitted a question to the minister, asking what he believes to be the “most important actions, especially on water and sewage infrastructure”, that can be taken to improve supply across the regions of Northern Ireland.

Mr Lyons said in the private sector, we “absolutely need to look at availability of land, at planning and at water infrastructure”.