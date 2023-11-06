Northern Ireland Housing Executive invests nearly £100m in homes

The housing authority’s investment in Lisburn and Castlereagh in 2022-23 included just under £60m in new build homes in the district, with 330 housing association units on site at March 2023, and 97 housing completions for the year.

Grainia Long, chief executive of NIHE, presented the details from the local authority’s annual housing investment plan at a meeting with councillors from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

She said: “In Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, the Housing Executive spend last year was just under £100m.

“We invested £2.6m on planned maintenance including stock improvements, with a further £3.46m spent on response maintenance.