Northern Ireland Housing Executive launches domestic abuse action plan

The 80,000-home landlord’s plan includes 16 actions to support those affected by domestic abuse.

It also aims to recognise the impact the NIHE can have as the organisation with the statutory responsibility to respond to homelessness in Northern Ireland.

Each year, the NIHE assists over 1,000 households who present as homeless due to domestic abuse.

As such, a key part of the plan is to increase the promotion of the sanctuary scheme as a possible homelessness prevention measure. The scheme, which has been in place across Northern Ireland since 2011, aims to help tenants at risk of domestic abuse remain safely in their homes by installing enhanced security measures.