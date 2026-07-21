Northern Ireland Housing Executive launches low-carbon heating pilot

NIHE is piloting the systems in 15 homes in the Highfield Estate as part of the programme, which is being delivered in partnership with Phoenix Energy.

The hybrid heating system, being trialled in homes in north Belfast, integrates low-carbon air source heat pumps with gas heating.

The homes have already been given a full retrofit introducing a range of energy efficiency measures, including increased insulation of the walls and roof.

Nathan Bolton, assistant director of project delivery at NIHE, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Phoenix Energy on this pilot hybrid programme, helping our tenants enjoy warmer, healthier homes while reducing their energy bills.

“A two-year monitoring programme is now underway to assess the performance of the hybrid heating systems and these findings will inform the design and delivery of future low-carbon initiatives.”