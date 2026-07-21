Northern Ireland Housing Executive launches low-carbon heating pilot

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The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has launched a low-carbon heating technology pilot that aims to reduce energy bills for residents.
The hybrid heating system, being trialled in homes in north Belfast, integrates low-carbon air source heat pumps with gas heating.
NIHE is piloting the systems in 15 homes in the Highfield Estate as part of the programme, which is being delivered in partnership with Phoenix Energy.
The homes have already been given a full retrofit introducing a range of energy efficiency measures, including increased insulation of the walls and roof.
Nathan Bolton, assistant director of project delivery at NIHE, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Phoenix Energy on this pilot hybrid programme, helping our tenants enjoy warmer, healthier homes while reducing their energy bills.
“A two-year monitoring programme is now underway to assess the performance of the hybrid heating systems and these findings will inform the design and delivery of future low-carbon initiatives.”
The project is part of a wider £14m investment in NIHE’s low-carbon programme, aimed at cutting carbon emissions in tenants’ homes and tackling fuel poverty through the introduction of new technologies.
Jonathan Martindale, director of business development at Phoenix Energy, said: “The rollout of hybrid heating systems across Europe has already demonstrated the significant carbon reductions this practical, affordable and reliable solution can deliver.
“For over 30 years, Phoenix Energy has been at the forefront of consumer-focused energy solutions, and we’re delighted to be working with longstanding partner Northern Ireland Housing Executive on this latest phase of industry development.”
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