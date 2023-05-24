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The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has launched its stock condition survey of social and private homes.
The voluntary survey will examine the condition and energy efficiency of up to 7,000 homes in both the private and social housing sectors, covering a representative sample of homes across Northern Ireland.
It is the 13th time the major project, referred to as the Northern Ireland House Condition Survey, will take place since it was launched in 1974.
The survey, which begins in May and will continue until September, is usually conducted every five years, but has not taken place since 2016 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the NIHE, the survey provides the only reliable, consistent source of officially recognised data for measuring government indicators such as the decency of homes, fuel poverty, the Housing Health and Safety Rating System and energy efficiency ratings.
Addresses are chosen at random from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency address register.
From May 2023, surveyors will begin calling at homes that have been selected to take part. They will carry out a physical inspection and a short interview.
The NIHE, which manages around 85,000 social homes across Northern Ireland, uses the information gathered as a guide for priorities for housing expenditure for the years ahead.
Ursula McAnulty, head of research at the NIHE, said: “Our house conditions survey is an incredibly important piece of work. It gives us an in-depth look at the current state of housing across Northern Ireland.
“A representative sample of all types of housing is included in this research project and professionally trained housing surveyors are hitting the streets to conduct their inspections.
“We have a statutory duty to conduct this research and since the first house conditions survey, our local housing scene has been transformed.”
In 1974, one in every five homes in Northern Ireland was classified as unfit for habitation. In Belfast, the figure rose to one in four.
Ms McAnulty said: “When results were released in 2016, levels of unfitness had dropped to around 2% – the lowest figure we have ever recorded.
“We would encourage householders to take the opportunity to engage with our surveyors as part of the process – feel free to ask any questions you may have regarding the condition of your home or its energy efficiency standards.
“If your home has been selected, you will receive a letter in advance informing you of a visit from a surveyor who will have identification for you to check. It will only take an hour or so to complete the survey so disruption will be at a minimum.
“If you have not received a letter or the surveyor is unable to provide identification then you should refuse entry to anyone who may attempt to enter your property.
“All information is completely confidential – no individuals or households will be identified in the final report and a helpline has also been established to answer any questions you may have.”
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