The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has launched its stock condition survey of social and private homes #UKhousing

The survey, which begins in May and will continue until September, is usually conducted every five years, but has not taken place since 2016 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the 13th time the major project, referred to as the Northern Ireland House Condition Survey, will take place since it was launched in 1974.

The voluntary survey will examine the condition and energy efficiency of up to 7,000 homes in both the private and social housing sectors, covering a representative sample of homes across Northern Ireland.

According to the NIHE, the survey provides the only reliable, consistent source of officially recognised data for measuring government indicators such as the decency of homes, fuel poverty, the Housing Health and Safety Rating System and energy efficiency ratings.

Addresses are chosen at random from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency address register.

From May 2023, surveyors will begin calling at homes that have been selected to take part. They will carry out a physical inspection and a short interview.

The NIHE, which manages around 85,000 social homes across Northern Ireland, uses the information gathered as a guide for priorities for housing expenditure for the years ahead.

Ursula McAnulty, head of research at the NIHE, said: “Our house conditions survey is an incredibly important piece of work. It gives us an in-depth look at the current state of housing across Northern Ireland.

“A representative sample of all types of housing is included in this research project and professionally trained housing surveyors are hitting the streets to conduct their inspections.

“We have a statutory duty to conduct this research and since the first house conditions survey, our local housing scene has been transformed.”