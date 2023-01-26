Northern Ireland Housing Executive maintenance workers on strike reject pay offer

The NIHE offered a one-off cost of living payment of £1,000 for those earning up to £32,000, and £500 for all other staff.

But workers, who have been on strike over their pay offer since September, voted overwhelmingly against accepting the offer.

The workers include electricians, plumbers and joiners who are employed in North and West Belfast, Portadown, Coleraine, and Derry.

Unite the Union wrote to Grainia Long, chief executive of the NIHE, after its members rejected the pay offer.

The union said the strike has led to a “ballooning” impact on maintenance services for social homes.

It said that more than 4,400 repair and maintenance jobs judged to be ‘emergency’ have been left undone and a further 9,600 works deemed routine have not been completed.

More than 240 adaption jobs needed by disabled tenants are also outstanding.