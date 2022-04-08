Northern Ireland Housing Executive on hunt for new chair

The 85,000-home landlord has launched a competition to appoint its new chair, who will serve for a term of up to five years.

The successful applicant will take over on 5 November, after current chair Peter Roberts’ term ends. Having previously been vice-chair, he took over as interim chair in 2017, a position that was made permanent two years later.

Applications are welcome from anyone “with an interest in public service”, Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities said, adding that applications are “particularly welcome” from women, ethnic minorities, young people, and people with disabilities.