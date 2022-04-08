Northern Ireland Housing Executive on hunt for new chair

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The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has begun the search for a new chair for its board.
The 85,000-home landlord has launched a competition to appoint its new chair, who will serve for a term of up to five years.
The successful applicant will take over on 5 November, after current chair Peter Roberts’ term ends. Having previously been vice-chair, he took over as interim chair in 2017, a position that was made permanent two years later.
Applications are welcome from anyone “with an interest in public service”, Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities said, adding that applications are “particularly welcome” from women, ethnic minorities, young people, and people with disabilities.
The role offers a salary of £34,594 plus expenses for a time commitment of at least two days a week. All applications will be considered based on merit, and previous experience on a board is not required, the NIHE said.
It comes at a difficult time for the NIHE, which is facing a funding crisis that has limited its ability to invest in its own stock.
The Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland recently warned that if the NIHE is not reformed “urgently”, it could have to “de-invest” in more than half of its stock.
The Department for Communities said that the new chair of the NIHE will lead the organisation though the Housing Executive Revitalisation Programme, an initiative launched by the department in 2020 to increase the supply of social housing, reform the homes allocation system, and ensure adaptations are prioritised.
Applications close at 12pm on Friday 29 April and application packs can be accessed here.
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