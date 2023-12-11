Northern Ireland Housing Executive partners with charity on energy-saving initiative

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has partnered with the Energy Saving Trust to launch an online tool to help households find out how energy efficient their home is #UKhousing

Elma Newberry, the NIHE’s interim director of regional services, said: “We’ve partnered with the Energy Saving Trust to create this straightforward home energy-savings tool, which will give robust advice on your home’s energy needs.

Savings calculations are based on the costs of Northern Ireland-specific average energy prices and measures.

The scheme by the NIHE features a tool that estimates how much households spend on gas, electricity and oil, creates a tailored action plan for them and highlights changes that could save them money on energy bills.

“By filling in a few simple details about your home, you can get a clear picture of what needs to be done.

“You can get advice and recommendations on how to make the best use of your budget and find out what savings can be made if you make changes such as increasing your loft insulation or upgrading your boiler.

“For example, you can spend a small amount of money getting your windows and doors draught-proofed, or, if you have more to spend, you can get a detailed report, including renewable-energy options such as solar panels or air-source heat pumps.

“If you decide you want to spend more, or less, on making changes, the tool will recalculate the figures.”

She explained that the tool was not just for NIHE tenants, but all householders across Northern Ireland.