Northern Ireland Housing Executive pays out £6m in compensation over five years

In response to a written assembly question by Ulster Unionist Party MLA Andy Allen requesting compensation figures between 2017 and 2022, communities minister Deirdre Hargey revealed that the NIHE paid out £1.6m for home loss payments and personal injury claims last year.

This was on top of the £1.1m in 2020-21, £1.6m in 2019-20 and £1.1m in 2018-19. In 2017-18, the NIHE paid out £941,729.

The majority of compensation paid by the 85,000-home landlord over the five years – £5.4m – was for public liability claims, which relate to personal injury or property damage suffered on a public property.