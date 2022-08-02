Northern Ireland Housing Executive pays out £6m in compensation over five years

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The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has paid out more than £6m in compensation to tenants and members of the public in the past five years, newly released figures have shown.
In response to a written assembly question by Ulster Unionist Party MLA Andy Allen requesting compensation figures between 2017 and 2022, communities minister Deirdre Hargey revealed that the NIHE paid out £1.6m for home loss payments and personal injury claims last year.
This was on top of the £1.1m in 2020-21, £1.6m in 2019-20 and £1.1m in 2018-19. In 2017-18, the NIHE paid out £941,729.
The majority of compensation paid by the 85,000-home landlord over the five years – £5.4m – was for public liability claims, which relate to personal injury or property damage suffered on a public property.
Ms Hargey explained in her response that the claims are where an investigation or court has concluded that “on the balance of probabilities housing executive has been negligent” in circumstances that gave rise to the claims.
The remaining compensation – £932,854 – was paid to tenants for home loss and disturbance payments, where tenants are required to permanently vacate their homes if the NIHE needs to take over the property.
The communities minister also said it was not possible to readily differentiate between payments to NIHE tenants and non-NIHE tenants within the timescale requested.
“The only information the Housing Executive can provide at this time would therefore relate to all members of the public and tenants as a single group,” Ms Hargey said.
Earlier this year, charity Housing Rights warned that fitness standards must improve in Northern Ireland amid the energy crisis or households will be forced to choose between eating and heating.
The Northern Ireland Executive launched a review of the Fitness Standard in 2016, but it went nowhere after the government collapsed in 2017.
Soaring energy bills come alongside a wider cost of living crisis, in which inflation has risen to its highest level in 30 years.
In response, the NIHE has frozen rents for its 85,000 households in 2022-23.
A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “We are the largest landlord in Northern Ireland with just under 85,000 homes and a considerable land portfolio.
“The level of home loss and disturbance payments in 2020/21 and 2021/22 reflects additional costs associated with our tower block strategy, where we plan to remove our tower blocks in the short to medium term.
“The increased costs reflects the buy-back of owner occupied properties and the relocation of tenants into alternative accommodation to facilitate this work – both of which result in the provision of home loss and disturbance payments.”
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