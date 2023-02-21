Northern Ireland Housing Executive rents to increase by 7%

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive will raise its rents by 7% in the next financial year #UKhousing

It also said tenant affordability was the department’s “key consideration”.

The DfC said this year’s below-inflation increase will provide funding for “essential maintenance, improvements and investment while also keeping the rent affordable for tenants”.

Last year, the DfC froze rents in response to the cost of living crisis.

NIHE rents have been frozen for five of the past seven years.

The increase, which will come into effect from 4 April, was revealed in a Department for Communities (DfC) announcement on Tuesday in response to the NIHE’s annual request for a rent increase.

The NIHE manages the majority of social homes – around 85,000 – in Northern Ireland. The remaining properties are managed by housing associations.

The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) manages around 58,000 social and affordable homes.

The housing executive said the 7% rise equated an average increase of £4.86 per week, bringing the average rent for a home to £74.35 a week.

Around 78% of NIHE tenants receive full or partial housing benefit support or Universal Credit towards their rent.

Grainia Long, chief executive of the NIHE, said: “We are acutely aware of the financial pressures [our tenants face].

“Working alongside the Department for Communities, we wanted to ensure that the impact on tenants’ affordability was kept to a minimum, while at the same time making sure that we can continue to invest in our homes and provide tenant services.”

She said rents paid for services to tenants, while the decision to increase them “ensures ongoing investment in our tenants’ homes and continued provision of customer and neighbourhood services”.

Ms Long said NIHE rent freezes over the past seven years have resulted in £96m of lost rental income.

Although there are plans to restructure the executive, under its current structure, it is unable to borrow to fund investment in homes and services and must rely solely on rental income.

Ms Long said a further rent freeze would have amounted to a cut in services, whereas the new rent level would improve the NIHE’s ability to invest in its stock and keep tenants “safe, warm and dry, and ensure sustainable levels of pay” for staff.