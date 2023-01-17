Northern Ireland Housing Executive seeks homes from landlords for temporary accommodation

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The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) is looking for properties it can use for temporary accommodation.
In an announcement on Monday, the Housing Executive said it is keen to hear from landlords with one to three-bedroom properties that could be used to meet the needs of homeless households.
The homes are needed specifically in the Antrim, Ballymena, Causeway Coast and Glens, and Newtownabbey areas.
A report published last year showed that the number of households in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland has increased by 74% in the three previous years.
The figures on homelessness, released by the Department for Communities, showed that in February 2022, 3,596 households were in temporary accommodation, compared to 2,065 in January 2019.
The majority of households (58%) had been living in temporary accommodation for less than a year, but 5% had been there for five or more years.
The number of children in temporary accommodation has increased by 55% from 2,433 in January 2019, to 3,763 in February 2022.
The latest figures published in September showed that the number of households in temporary accommodation continues to rise, with 3,658 households in such accommodation in July 2022 compared to 3,596 in the six months before.
They showed that 3,913 children were in temporary accommodation in July 2022 – a rise from 3,763 in February 2022 (up 4%).
As of 30 September 2022, there were 44,532 applicants on the housing waiting list.
Elaine Dobbin, responsible for housing in the north, said: “We want to build our portfolio of temporary accommodation in Antrim, Ballymena, Causeway Coast and Glens, and Newtownabbey and we are asking landlords of one to three-bedroom properties in these areas to contact us.
“All properties must be self-contained, furnished and equipped to meet the needs of homeless households, have independent access and be of an acceptable standard in relation to health and safety.
“Ground-floor properties with wheelchair access or mobility adaptations are of particular interest to us. Properties will be selected on consideration of size, location and value for money.”
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