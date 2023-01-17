Northern Ireland Housing Executive seeks homes from landlords for temporary accommodation

In an announcement on Monday, the Housing Executive said it is keen to hear from landlords with one to three-bedroom properties that could be used to meet the needs of homeless households.

The homes are needed specifically in the Antrim, Ballymena, Causeway Coast and Glens, and Newtownabbey areas.

A report published last year showed that the number of households in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland has increased by 74% in the three previous years.

The figures on homelessness, released by the Department for Communities, showed that in February 2022, 3,596 households were in temporary accommodation, compared to 2,065 in January 2019.