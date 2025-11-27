Northern Ireland Housing Executive to start on demolition of four towers in new year

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive is to start demolishing four tower blocks in the new year, with an additional five scheduled to come down later in 2026 #UKhousing

Five more towers will come down over the course of next year including Belvoir House and Breda House in the Belvoir area of Belfast, and Latharna House in Larne on the east coast of County Antrim. These will be demolished in the spring.

In an update on its tower block action plan, the public housing authority said the Rathmoyne and Coolmoyne blocks in the Belfast suburb of Dunmurry will be knocked down early in the New Year, alongside Kilbroney House and Clarawood House in east Belfast.

The plan for the NIHE’s 33 towers was developed back in 2019, but so far just one block, Monkscoole House in Newtownabbey, has been demolished.

Rathmoyne and Coolmoyne were reportedly due to be pulled down in 2023, but the NIHE said it had not set a “fixed deadline” for the demolition of any block in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson said: “The demolition or disposal of our tower blocks is being carried out in stages, over a number of years, in line with all legal and public procurement protocols.

“As with any programme of this scale, this can take a considerable time and is dependent on rehousing opportunities being available.”

There are an additional six blocks in the first phase of the NIHE’s action plan, but these have not yet been approved for demolition by the Department for Communities (DfC).

The NIHE said the business case for the demolition of Abbotscoole, which has been opposed by the local community, was approved by its own board in December 2024, but is still with the DfC. The tower is the sister block to Monkscoole House.

“It is only once departmental approval is received that we can proceed with our plans. As soon as we hear back from the DfC we will update affected residents and leaseholders,” the NIHE said.