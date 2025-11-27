Northern Ireland Housing Executive to start on demolition of four towers in new year

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The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) is to start demolishing four tower blocks in the new year, with an additional five scheduled to come down later in 2026.
In an update on its tower block action plan, the public housing authority said the Rathmoyne and Coolmoyne blocks in the Belfast suburb of Dunmurry will be knocked down early in the New Year, alongside Kilbroney House and Clarawood House in east Belfast.
Five more towers will come down over the course of next year including Belvoir House and Breda House in the Belvoir area of Belfast, and Latharna House in Larne on the east coast of County Antrim. These will be demolished in the spring.
In summer, work will start on demolishing Mount Vernon House and Ross House in north Belfast.
The plan for the NIHE’s 33 towers was developed back in 2019, but so far just one block, Monkscoole House in Newtownabbey, has been demolished.
Rathmoyne and Coolmoyne were reportedly due to be pulled down in 2023, but the NIHE said it had not set a “fixed deadline” for the demolition of any block in Northern Ireland.
A spokesperson said: “The demolition or disposal of our tower blocks is being carried out in stages, over a number of years, in line with all legal and public procurement protocols.
“As with any programme of this scale, this can take a considerable time and is dependent on rehousing opportunities being available.”
There are an additional six blocks in the first phase of the NIHE’s action plan, but these have not yet been approved for demolition by the Department for Communities (DfC).
The NIHE said the business case for the demolition of Abbotscoole, which has been opposed by the local community, was approved by its own board in December 2024, but is still with the DfC. The tower is the sister block to Monkscoole House.
“It is only once departmental approval is received that we can proceed with our plans. As soon as we hear back from the DfC we will update affected residents and leaseholders,” the NIHE said.
The tower block strategy, developed in 2019, came about after the executive estimated that it would cost more than £308m for the investment needed for all 33 tower blocks.
The action plan stretches over more than 10 years and blocks have been listed under three categories: short term (one to five years), medium term (six to 10 years) and long term (more than 10 years).
Over the past year, the NIHE said it had started started following government guidance on fire risk appraisals of external walling (FRAEW) and had brought in chartered fire engineers to assess the fire risk of its tower blocks.
This process has been carried out at Carnet House, with a reviewed fire risk assessment for this building, and the same process will be carried out at Cu Chulainn, Eithne and Whincroft Houses.
The NIHE also said that it approved plans in 2020 to add sprinklers in all occupied high-risk high rises to improve fire safety.
The adoption of the FRAEW process has led to a rethink, and the NIHE said it was now moving to a “risk-based approach” where the decision to retrofit sprinklers depends on a fire engineer’s recommendation.
A NIHE spokesperson added: “Excellent progress has been made. One block has been fully demolished, [and] nine others have been approved for demolition, of which eight have been cleared of residents and made ready.
“We will continue to provide bi-annual updates for residents. Once each site is fully cleared, the intention is that they will be made available for new, high-spec, energy-efficient social housing units.”
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