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The minister for communities in Northern Ireland has paid tribute to frontline housing staff following a rise in hate crime incidents.
Speaking at a visit with Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) staff in Antrim this month, Gordon Lyons praised their “courage and commitment” in light of the increase.
He said 22 hate crime incidents were reported in the first week of August.
His comments came after racist riots took place across the UK, including in Northern Ireland.
On a recent visit to the country, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the disorder as “intolerable” and “racist”.
Mr Lyons said: “These target people who are entitled to live in safety and peace in their homes, and also housing staff who are simply doing their job.
“I commend our housing teams, including those in the housing executive, housing associations and supported people and homelessness providers, who continue to support tenants, including children and the most vulnerable in our society, to keep them safe from harm despite coming under threat themselves.”
He added that he was working closely with ministerial colleagues and welcomed the “united political leadership on this issue in Northern Ireland”.
“There is never any justification for violence and it should not be tolerated.
“I would encourage anyone who has experienced any form of attack to come forward, knowing that they will be supported by the department’s agencies and those within criminal justice,” he said.
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