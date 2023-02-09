Northern Ireland is in danger of being left behind

Housing plays a central role in life outcomes. There are links between the state of a home and illness and hospitalisation. We have large numbers on housing waiting lists deemed to be in ‘housing stress’, bringing with it considerable emotional stress.

Without investment, the housing situation cannot be improved, resulting in additional challenges in dealing with health and other life outcomes, all which affect different elements of government services and budgets.

The facts are unarguable when it comes to housing need. Waiting lists for social housing are growing. Challenges to deliver new homes, including land availability, planning, supporting infrastructure, rising costs and labour shortages, are also increasing.

But the ambition for more new homes remains high, and that requires financial investment over a sustained period.

“Because of no functioning assembly in Northern Ireland, we stand rooted to the spot with no strategic direction from government on how we deliver and fund this vital programme of work”

Housing associations are ready to play their part, securing private finance to support our half of the investment, making public finance go further.

The ambition housing associations have in improving housing across Northern Ireland goes beyond new builds.

The net zero targets to tackle climate change create another challenge for social housing providers. Raising standards in older stock through retrofitting is high on the agenda, with fabric-first approaches being considered to raise the energy-efficiency standards. What this will do has a direct impact on tenants, by helping to reduce energy usage in the home. But these works have a cost, and they must be done right.

We do not have time to waste waiting for a solution. Action is needed now, as it is across England, Wales and Scotland, where they have already seen significant financial input to support the programme of work in addressing the sustainability and energy efficiency in social housing.

Meanwhile, because of no functioning assembly in Northern Ireland, we stand rooted to the spot with no strategic direction from government on how we deliver and fund this vital programme of work.

We always need to factor in the economic impact of investment in the social housing sector – be it new builds or maintenance. Investment in social housing is investment in construction sector jobs. It is investment in local supply chain. It is investment in trainees and apprenticeships. It has value on so many levels.

The lack of strategic, long-term investment and Budget planning leaves Northern Ireland in danger of being left behind. As the distance between us and other regions grows, so do the challenges and costs of catching up.

If we are serious about addressing housing need in Northern Ireland, alongside net zero ambitions, we need a functioning executive to understand, consider and lead on delivering our key sector needs. Otherwise we face Westminster continuing to plug the holes in local public finances and the continued stagnation on any Budget and planning for Northern Ireland.

Seamus Leheny, chief executive, Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations