Northern Ireland is in danger of being left behind

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Seamus Leheny considers the implications of Northern Ireland’s holding Budget for housing need, retrofit and energy efficiency
In January, the 2022-23 Budget Bill for Northern Ireland completed its legislative process. While it brought an element of certainty for the government departments, it can most appropriately be described as a ‘holding Budget’.
We should expect that a government Budget includes strategic thinking and long-term planning, where the needs of the people are addressed, and the overall goals of the government are prioritised. They should bring a tangible change to delivery of public services and promote a better way of doing things.
Budgets should face proper scrutiny ahead of agreement and should be in place in good time so that programmes can be successfully planned and delivered.
The Budget we now have has been delivered by the UK government at Westminster due to the ongoing political suspension we have locally and the lack of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive.
The draft Budget issued before the collapse of the NI Executive in early 2022 was a step towards a more strategic approach, where allocations would align with agreed priorities and, importantly, multi-year Budgets would allow for infrastructure projects, such as housing, to be planned with more certainty.
On a daily basis we hear stories about the pressures on a wide range of sectors and the need for them to be prioritised. When support comes, it is often just a short-term influx of financial cover, rather than a strategic approach to investing in actions that have long-term impacts.
“Without investment, the housing situation cannot be improved, resulting in additional challenges in dealing with health and other life outcomes, all which impact different elements of government services and budgets”
Every sector wants to build long-term certainty and stability, and the social housing sector is no different. Strategic policy and budgetary solutions should address underlying issues which build better foundations for society to flourish.
A central foundation should be housing.
When public finance is discussed, it largely focuses on health spend, education or major infrastructure. But where is housing in this debate?
Housing plays a central role in life outcomes. There are links between the state of a home and illness and hospitalisation. We have large numbers on housing waiting lists deemed to be in ‘housing stress’, bringing with it considerable emotional stress.
Without investment, the housing situation cannot be improved, resulting in additional challenges in dealing with health and other life outcomes, all which affect different elements of government services and budgets.
The facts are unarguable when it comes to housing need. Waiting lists for social housing are growing. Challenges to deliver new homes, including land availability, planning, supporting infrastructure, rising costs and labour shortages, are also increasing.
But the ambition for more new homes remains high, and that requires financial investment over a sustained period.
“Because of no functioning assembly in Northern Ireland, we stand rooted to the spot with no strategic direction from government on how we deliver and fund this vital programme of work”
Housing associations are ready to play their part, securing private finance to support our half of the investment, making public finance go further.
The ambition housing associations have in improving housing across Northern Ireland goes beyond new builds.
The net zero targets to tackle climate change create another challenge for social housing providers. Raising standards in older stock through retrofitting is high on the agenda, with fabric-first approaches being considered to raise the energy-efficiency standards. What this will do has a direct impact on tenants, by helping to reduce energy usage in the home. But these works have a cost, and they must be done right.
We do not have time to waste waiting for a solution. Action is needed now, as it is across England, Wales and Scotland, where they have already seen significant financial input to support the programme of work in addressing the sustainability and energy efficiency in social housing.
Meanwhile, because of no functioning assembly in Northern Ireland, we stand rooted to the spot with no strategic direction from government on how we deliver and fund this vital programme of work.
We always need to factor in the economic impact of investment in the social housing sector – be it new builds or maintenance. Investment in social housing is investment in construction sector jobs. It is investment in local supply chain. It is investment in trainees and apprenticeships. It has value on so many levels.
The lack of strategic, long-term investment and Budget planning leaves Northern Ireland in danger of being left behind. As the distance between us and other regions grows, so do the challenges and costs of catching up.
If we are serious about addressing housing need in Northern Ireland, alongside net zero ambitions, we need a functioning executive to understand, consider and lead on delivering our key sector needs. Otherwise we face Westminster continuing to plug the holes in local public finances and the continued stagnation on any Budget and planning for Northern Ireland.
Seamus Leheny, chief executive, Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations
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