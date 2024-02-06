Choice Housing, which operates around 12,000 homes, has agreed the 15-year facility with Ulster Bank and NatWest Markets, the investment banking arm of NatWest Group.

Under the deal, the Belfast-based landlord has hedged its interest rate risk by agreeing what is known as a ‘loan-linked ISDA’ arrangement.

The approach is an alternative to a standard fixed-rate loan and is seen as a way to offer a landlord flexibility in the way that risk around fluctuating interest rates is managed.