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One of Northern Ireland’s largest housing associations has secured a new £70m loan to help deliver its pipeline of nearly 1,000 homes.
Choice Housing, which operates around 12,000 homes, has agreed the 15-year facility with Ulster Bank and NatWest Markets, the investment banking arm of NatWest Group.
Under the deal, the Belfast-based landlord has hedged its interest rate risk by agreeing what is known as a ‘loan-linked ISDA’ arrangement.
The approach is an alternative to a standard fixed-rate loan and is seen as a way to offer a landlord flexibility in the way that risk around fluctuating interest rates is managed.
Michael McDonnell, chief executive of Choice, said: “As a result of this arrangement, we are able to access funds quickly and effectively and have fixed our cost of long-term finance.”
The landlord currently has a development pipeline of 947 homes across Northern Ireland.
“Whilst our performance in terms of meeting our social homes targets has been good, this facility will support us greatly as we take forward our development plans,” Mr McDonnell added.
Dominic Brindley, director in specialist financing and risk solutions at NatWest, said the bank is “seeing an increasing number of customers in the sector look at loan-linked ISDA-based hedging solutions given the increased flexibility that this offers”.
Last year, Choice became the first housing association in Northern Ireland to adopt the environmental, social and governance standard under the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing model.
In its last full year to March 2023, the landlord reported a surplus of £1.5m on turnover of £95m. This compared to a surplus of £12.4m on turnover of £86.6m the year before.
The Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland and Homeless Connect last week warned of the “devastating” impact the potential budget cuts to the Department for Communities will have on the country’s housing crisis.
The letter to the permanent secretary of the Department of Finance, which is endorsed by a further 15 organisations, including the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations, calls on Neil Gibson to review the impact of the cuts.
The signatories to the letter warn that they will have “severe” consequences for “some of the most vulnerable members of society”.
The concern raised by these organisations in the country came after the Northern Ireland Housing Executive announced that it will raise its rents by 7.7% from April.
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