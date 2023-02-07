Northern Ireland landlord gets £20m investment from Danske Bank

A housing association in Northern Ireland is set to build 270 new social and affordable homes following a £20m investment from Danske Bank #UKhousing

The project, which forms part of its development strategy, will include 98 new social houses at a site on Buncrana Road in Derry.

The facility will enable Arbour Housing to access housing development grants from the Department for Communities, combining public and private funding to create a total investment in new homes of £40m.

Arbour, which owns and manages more than 1,200 homes throughout Northern Ireland, said the facility will help to create up to 190 construction jobs and support more than 290 associated jobs in the wider economy over the next four years.

Kieran Matthews, chief executive of Arbour Housing, said: “Our vision at Arbour Housing is to support local communities and improve people’s lives.

“To do this, we must increase the number of affordable homes around Northern Ireland, which is why this new development plan, supported by a financial package from Danske Bank, is needed.”

Arbour is investing £7.5m into the new housing development in Derry.

“Provision of this new, high-quality housing stock will help meet the high demand for social housing in the area,” he said.