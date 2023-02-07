Northern Ireland landlord gets £20m investment from Danske Bank

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A housing association in Northern Ireland is set to build 270 new social and affordable homes following a £20m investment from Danske Bank.
The facility will enable Arbour Housing to access housing development grants from the Department for Communities, combining public and private funding to create a total investment in new homes of £40m.
The project, which forms part of its development strategy, will include 98 new social houses at a site on Buncrana Road in Derry.
Arbour, which owns and manages more than 1,200 homes throughout Northern Ireland, said the facility will help to create up to 190 construction jobs and support more than 290 associated jobs in the wider economy over the next four years.
Kieran Matthews, chief executive of Arbour Housing, said: “Our vision at Arbour Housing is to support local communities and improve people’s lives.
“To do this, we must increase the number of affordable homes around Northern Ireland, which is why this new development plan, supported by a financial package from Danske Bank, is needed.”
Arbour is investing £7.5m into the new housing development in Derry.
“Provision of this new, high-quality housing stock will help meet the high demand for social housing in the area,” he said.
Paul Herbison, corporate banking manager at Danske Bank, said: “The demand for affordable housing remains high across Northern Ireland, and Danske Bank is delighted to be providing support for Arbour Housing as it rolls out its new development programme.
“The company is aiming to deliver high-quality, affordable homes to communities in a number of different areas, including the north west, and we look forward to watching the developments progress over the coming months.”
Derry-based developer EHA Group is set to deliver the Buncrana Road scheme.
Jordan Allingham, director of EHA Group, said: “It is evident that the Derry city area has been underserved in recent years when it comes to quality and affordable housing needs.
“EHA is delighted to be part of the bigger picture by working in partnership with Arbour to alleviate these demands by providing a mix of 98 high-quality homes and apartments on the Buncrana Road.”
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