Northern Ireland landlord hands over first phase of £23.6m housing scheme in Strabane

The apartments, family homes and accessible housing represent the first phase of Beechmount, a village being delivered on the former Adria factory site by Woven housing association.

In total, the landlord will provide over 150 much-needed new homes as part of the scheme.

At almost 50,000 households, the waiting list for social housing in Northern Ireland is at an all-time high.

Of this figure, 6,000 households are on the waiting list in the Derry and Strabane council area.