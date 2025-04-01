Northern Ireland landlord names new chief executive

Mr McKeown said: “Woven is a wonderful community and tenant-driven organisation and I am very much looking forward to working with the team to continue to deliver high-quality services for tenants here in Northern Ireland and making a positive difference to people’s lives.”

Neil McIvor, chair of Woven, said: “The board is pleased to welcome Alan as our new chief executive, following a rigorous recruitment process.

“Alan is an experienced and knowledgeable professional with a clear drive and passion for the housing sector and all that it does for local communities.”

In August last year, Woven handed over 28 new homes to tenants as part of a £23.6m integrated housing development in Strabane.

The landlord is providing more than 150 new homes as part of the scheme, delivered on the former Adria factory site.