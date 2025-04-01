Northern Ireland landlord names new chief executive

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A housing association in Northern Ireland has appointed a new chief executive.
Woven Housing Association has named Alan McKeown in the role. He joins from Invest NI, where he was executive director of regional business.
Mr McKeown has more than 30 years’ experience in the housing sector, including roles at Angus Council, where he was strategic director for communities and place, and Fife Council, where he was team leader for investment and strategy.
Other previous roles include policy officer at the Chartered Institute of Housing in Scotland.
In his new role, Mr McKeown will “work with relevant agencies to explore further development opportunities that will help address the growing demand for social housing”, Woven said.
The appointment also marks Woven’s first full year under its new name, after rebranding from Habinteg Housing Association in April 2024.
The housing association said it was investing £150m over five years “to support high-quality housing developments, stock upgrades and enhanced services” across Northern Ireland.
Mr McKeown said: “Woven is a wonderful community and tenant-driven organisation and I am very much looking forward to working with the team to continue to deliver high-quality services for tenants here in Northern Ireland and making a positive difference to people’s lives.”
Neil McIvor, chair of Woven, said: “The board is pleased to welcome Alan as our new chief executive, following a rigorous recruitment process.
“Alan is an experienced and knowledgeable professional with a clear drive and passion for the housing sector and all that it does for local communities.”
In August last year, Woven handed over 28 new homes to tenants as part of a £23.6m integrated housing development in Strabane.
The landlord is providing more than 150 new homes as part of the scheme, delivered on the former Adria factory site.
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