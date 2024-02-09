Northern Ireland landlord ‘not curbing’ development plans despite sector challenges

The funding is going towards investing in existing as well as new homes.

The package enabled it to access housing development grants from the Department for Communities, combining public and private funding to create a total investment in new homes of some £200m.

The target, set out in its 2021-26 five-year strategy, was bolstered by a £100m private placement in 2022 from three investors.

Speaking to Inside Housing, Clanmil’s chief executive Carol McTaggart said that although the landlord would like to have started more homes, it still “remains optimistic” and has “not curbed its ambition” to reach its target of building 1,400 homes by 2026.

On the pipeline, Ms McTaggart said: “I would have liked us to have started more but despite the current economic climate and the many challenges, including access to land and materials and skills shortages in Northern Ireland, we still remain optimistic that we will achieve what we set out to deliver by the end of the period.

“By the start of 2024-25 we hope to have around 600 homes under construction.”

On top of pushing ahead with its development plans, Clanmil has pledged that all its new homes will be built to the highest Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating.

Clanmil currently builds its homes to an EPC rating of B, but the landlord’s board recently agreed that all its new homes will be built to an EPC rating of A with effect from 1 April.

“That’s us putting additional money in to be able to achieve that standard. But we’re very conscious that that’s the right thing to do, because if we didn’t, it’s just storing up a further retrofit programme for us,” Ms McTaggart said.

As it stands, 85.8% of Clanmil’s 5,892 homes are already at EPC C or higher, while 99.9% already meet the Decent Homes Standard.

Ms McTaggart said the “big challenge” is how to improve the energy efficiency of older stock.

“We’re the only part of the UK that doesn’t have a ringfenced decarbonisation fund. Our colleagues in the UK have been able to avail of a decarbonisation fund to help them expedite their retrofit programme,” she said.

She added that there are also issues around the capacity of the Northern Ireland electricity grid, as well as whether the country’s supply chain is sufficient to come up with an alternative to gas heating.

Ms McTaggart, who also serves as chair of CIH Northern Ireland, highlighted several other challenges that social landlords and tenants are facing in the country.