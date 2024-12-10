The combined surplus of the country’s 20 landlords rose by 30% to £63.7m in the year to the end of March 2024, according to the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations’ (NIFHA) annual global accounts.

Turnover increased by 7% to £453.3m, driven by inflation-related rent rises of between 5% and 10%.

The growth was also fuelled by the completion of 1,467 new homes, compared with 1,356 handovers the year before.

The country’s total housing association stock is now 60,838 – the first time the sector has hit the 60,000-home figure.

Despite the broadly positive figures, the sector and homelessness bodies have urged the Northern Ireland Executive to provide extra funding to avoid putting thousands of vulnerable people at risk.