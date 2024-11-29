Northern Ireland landlords warn rents will rise due to soaring electricity connection cost

Northern Ireland housing associations have warned rents will rise due to a proposed 123% hike in the cost of connecting a new home to the electricity grid #UKhousing

This means the current fee per dwelling will rise from £1,094 to £1,974 from January 2025, with a further increase to at least £2,445 in April 2025 for developments of 12 or more dwellings.

On 29 November, the Northern Ireland Utility Regulator said it had approved a proposal from NIE Networks to increase the standard connection charge for a new build house by 123% in 2025.

The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) and Construction Employers Federation (CEF) expressed “grave concern” after utility company NIE Networks was allowed to more than double what it charges to connect new housing developments to the grid.

Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA, said the “significant increase” by NIE Networks came after funding cuts this year to the Social Housing Development Programme, difficulties with NI Water and increasing inflationary costs in building new homes created “the perfect storm”.

He said: “This 123% increase from NIE now means it will cost housing associations more to deliver vital social and affordable homes.

“The increase cannot be absorbed by our members, resulting in higher repayment costs per home that impacts rents, which will put additional pressure on some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

Mr Leheny added: “The social housing waiting list is now over 48,000 applicants, with over 36,000 of those applicants in acute housing stress. Therefore, we need to be building more social and affordable housing.”

Mark Spence, chief executive of the CEF, said: “For some 15 years, Northern Ireland has, on an annual basis, built only around 50%-60% of its new build housing need. That has resulted in a dearth of new supply of housing of all types, further exacerbating our social housing waiting list and the difficulties many have in being able to move from home rental to homeownership.

“Against a backdrop of a 60-year low of housing completions in 2023, it is unquestionable that we are therefore in the middle of a housing crisis in Northern Ireland.