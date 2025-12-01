Northern Ireland launches first review of Decent Homes Standard in two decades

Mr Lyons said the review will aim to improve the “quality, safety and sustainability” of the region’s 124,300 social homes and update the housing standard to meet the “needs of modern living”.

In Northern Ireland, the DHS applies to the improvement, maintenance and repair of existing social homes by the Housing Executive and the region’s housing associations.

The review will update the standard to improve the condition of social homes, focusing on “tenant well-being and comfort”. It will also look at energy efficiency and how to deliver homes better suited to “modern living”.