Northern Ireland minister promises that a third of planned 100,000 new homes will be affordable

The Northern Irish government has launched a consultation on its draft housing supply strategy, which includes plans to deliver more than 100,000 new homes over the next 15 years #UKhousing

The consultation launch, delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, follows a call for evidence to inform the strategy in May.

Respondents have until 9 February 2022 to pass views on the strategy, which will determine housing policy in the region for the next 15 years.

Announcing the news, communities minister Deirde Hargey said she wants “at least a third of these homes to be social homes”.

According to the draft strategy, the housing supply challenges in Northern Ireland are “substantial and deep rooted”, as shown by “increasing levels of housing stress and homelessness, the widening gap between housing requirements and new housing supply and the growing affordability and accessibility problems facing both first-time buyers and renters”.

It is focused on creating affordable options for people and supplying the “right number and type of affordable homes in the right places”.

It aims to look at homelessness prevention, decarbonisation, improving the quality and design of homes, with consideration given to building regulation and improving the private rented sector.

The strategy acknowledges that in the face of “constrained public finances and international economic uncertainty” the investment challenge is “substantial”.

“If we are to achieve our objectives it is likely that a wider range of sources for financing will be needed such as charitable trusts and foundations, credit union loans, capital markets: from the sale of long-term bonds and developer contributions,” it says.

The benefits of housing co-operatives, community-led housing and self-build initiatives “will also need to be explored further”.

Ms Hargey said the homes will be “high quality” and will “deliver for a wide range of needs, including the needs of our ageing population, those with disabilities and our children and young people”.

“Transforming housing supply will require a collective response from the Executive and real collaboration. It must major on engaging with those people who are in housing need.

“This approach is built on the principle that those who are most affected by poor housing are best placed to help design or redesign it,” she said.