Northern Ireland raises value limit on homes available for co-ownership to £190,000

Announcing the decision, communities minister Deirdre Hargey said the increase was to help people access “good-quality and affordable housing” amid the cost of living and energy crises.

Co-ownership, known as shared ownership in England, allows people to buy a share of a home and increase the share bit-by-bit until they own it all.

Previously, there was a £175,000 limit on the value of a property that someone could purchase through co-ownership.