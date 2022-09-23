Northern Ireland raises value limit on homes available for co-ownership to £190,000

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Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities has increased the value limit of homes available for co-ownership in Northern Ireland by £15,000 to £190,000.
Announcing the decision, communities minister Deirdre Hargey said the increase was to help people access “good-quality and affordable housing” amid the cost of living and energy crises.
Co-ownership, known as shared ownership in England, allows people to buy a share of a home and increase the share bit-by-bit until they own it all.
Previously, there was a £175,000 limit on the value of a property that someone could purchase through co-ownership.
The increase of just under 9% also applies to rent-to-own, for people whose credit rating is affecting their ability to get a mortgage, and co-ownership for over-55s.
Ms Hargey said: “I have heard first-hand how energy bills and other price increases have created very challenging and uncertain economic times for many people, especially those from lower-income households.
“Shared ownership can provide an alternative to the private rented sector.
“It is important that the option of shared ownership is open to as many people as possible.”
Co-Ownership, a housing association dedicated to helping people into homeownership, is the government’s main delivery partner for affordable shared ownership housing.
The association currently supports 10,000 co-owners across Northern Ireland.
Mark Graham, chief executive of Co-Ownership, said the landlord is “delighted” with the decision to increase the value limit.
“We welcome this agility as it helps us to continue to support as many people into homeownership as possible by keeping pace with and reacting to the current challenges presenting themselves to first-time buyers.
“Crucially, this renewed property value limit remains ahead of the average house price in Northern Ireland so we’re confident that this change will have a positive impact on incoming applicants,” he added.
The new limit will apply to applications submitted to Co-Ownership on or after 21 September 2022.
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