Northern Ireland social landlords extend agreement not to evict over pandemic-related arrears

Deirdre Hargey, the region’s communities minister, wrote to housing associations and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) asking them to extend the agreement until 4 May 2022.

A voluntary agreement between the Department for Communities, the NIHE and housing associations was reached at the start of the crisis in March 2020.

It means that tenants who have been affected financially by the pandemic will not face eviction over rent arrears.