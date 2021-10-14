Northern Ireland social landlords extend agreement not to evict over pandemic-related arrears

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Social landlords in Northern Ireland have agreed to extend their commitment not to evict tenants who have fallen into rent arrears as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deirdre Hargey, the region’s communities minister, wrote to housing associations and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) asking them to extend the agreement until 4 May 2022.
A voluntary agreement between the Department for Communities, the NIHE and housing associations was reached at the start of the crisis in March 2020.
It means that tenants who have been affected financially by the pandemic will not face eviction over rent arrears.
In August, protections for private tenants in the form of longer minimum notice periods were also extended to May 2022 by Ms Hargey.
Ms Hargey said: “I wish to offer my thanks to the housing executive and housing associations for their ongoing support for the no-eviction agreement, which was agreed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to reassure our social tenants that they will not face losing their home as a result of COVID-19-related arrears.
“Whilst my hope is that we are making progress on the road to recovery, I know that the pandemic continues to create very challenging circumstances.
“For this reason, I believe it is premature to end the no-eviction agreement for COVID-19-related arrears at this time.
“I have asked the housing executive and housing associations to continue to honour this voluntary agreement until May 2022, in line with my recent decision to extend the emergency 12-week notice-to-quit period in the private rented sector.”
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