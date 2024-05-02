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The Northern Irish government is bringing defective building legislation in line with England and Wales.
In a statement, communities minister Gordon Lyons confirmed that the proposed legislation would extend the limitation period for actions taken in relation to defective or damaged buildings from six years to 15 years prospectively, and from six years to 30 years retrospectively.
The decision follows a case involving residents in a defective building in Belfast that was thrown out because the six years for a claim has lapsed.
Residents were forced to leave the building in 2019 over safety fears about its structure.
Despite being unable to live there, flat-owners were still subject to rates (property tax) and other bills.
They started legal action against the firms behind the development of the building in a bid to get compensation.
However, their claim was struck out by a judge last week because the time limit for claims had elapsed. In Northern Ireland, a claim must be made within six years of the building’s completion.
Mr Lyons said he wrote to the executive to agree the development and introduction of a Defective Premises Bill.
He also asked that the introduction of the bill to the Northern Ireland Assembly should be accelerated.
Mr Lyons said: “I am pleased that executive approval was given on 25 April 2024 and I welcome their support for the next steps of the bill.
“This legislation will bring Northern Ireland into line with England and Wales. It will be brought before the assembly at the earliest opportunity, at which time I will seek agreement to take the bill through the assembly under the accelerated passage procedure.”
He added: “When I raised this matter in the assembly chamber earlier this month, I said I recognised the importance of this legislation and its potential to impact many people right across Northern Ireland.
“I am confident that we can make the desired progress on this issue, but getting it done quickly is dependent on the continued support and consent of the assembly and the executive.”
Finance minister Caoimhe Archibald announced in March that the residents of the defective block in Belfast would be refunded nearly five years of rates payments after she intervened.
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