In a statement, communities minister Gordon Lyons confirmed that the proposed legislation would extend the limitation period for actions taken in relation to defective or damaged buildings from six years to 15 years prospectively, and from six years to 30 years retrospectively.

The decision follows a case involving residents in a defective building in Belfast that was thrown out because the six years for a claim has lapsed.

Residents were forced to leave the building in 2019 over safety fears about its structure.