Northern Ireland’s 15% slump in completions a ‘clear red flag’, CIH says

The latest statistics from the Department of Finance (DoF) reveal that just 1,379 homes were completed between July and September 2025, down from 1,623 in the same period last year.

Of the homes completed in the last quarter, 1,248 were private and 131 were social housing. The social housing completions fell by 69% compared to the same quarter last year, when 430 were completed.

However, the statistics show that starts for the quarter were slightly up, reaching 1,576, a 3.5% increase compared to the same quarter last year. This figure included 221 social homes.