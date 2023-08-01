Radius Housing has more than 700 homes under construction across 15 sites in Northern Ireland, according to its annual review for 2022-23 #UKhousing

Work started on projects including Creggan in Derry, a £20m scheme involving Ulster GAA that will provide 110 new social homes.

The housing association said it had commenced 430 new homes last year and completed 189, including its first fully private development in East Belfast through its for-profit subsidiary Tealstone Developments.

Overall last year, 1,449 new homes were built by housing associations in Northern Ireland across 82 schemes. There are 20 registered housing associations in Northern Ireland, of which Radius is the largest.

Radius increased its surplus for the financial year 2023 to £7.1m, up from £6.3m in 2022.

Turnover increased to £97m from £94.1m in 2022, while operating costs rose to £83.2m, compared to £78.8m the previous year.