ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Northern Ireland’s biggest housing association swells development pipeline to 700 homes as surplus rises to £7.1m

News01.08.23by James Riding

Radius Housing has more than 700 homes under construction across 15 sites in Northern Ireland, according to its annual review for 2022-23.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Radius is building 110 new social homes in Creggan, Derry (picture: Alamy)
Radius is building 110 new social homes in Creggan, Derry (picture: Alamy)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHRadius Housing has more than 700 homes under construction across 15 sites in Northern Ireland, according to its annual review for 2022-23 #UKhousing

The housing association said it had commenced 430 new homes last year and completed 189, including its first fully private development in East Belfast through its for-profit subsidiary Tealstone Developments.

Work started on projects including Creggan in Derry, a £20m scheme involving Ulster GAA that will provide 110 new social homes.

Read more

Northern Ireland councils exceed target planning application processing time by 93%Northern Ireland councils exceed target planning application processing time by 93%
Northern Ireland’s housing market is a web of paradoxesNorthern Ireland’s housing market is a web of paradoxes
Northern Irish landlord secures £70m sustainability-linked funding packageNorthern Irish landlord secures £70m sustainability-linked funding package

Overall last year, 1,449 new homes were built by housing associations in Northern Ireland across 82 schemes. There are 20 registered housing associations in Northern Ireland, of which Radius is the largest.

Radius increased its surplus for the financial year 2023 to £7.1m, up from £6.3m in 2022.

Turnover increased to £97m from £94.1m in 2022, while operating costs rose to £83.2m, compared to £78.8m the previous year.

In a foreword to the report, Martin Pitt, chair of Radius, and John McLean, the association’s chief executive, said the results showed “resilience and strong financial performance in the face of unprecedented cost pressures”.

“We have focused the creativity and energies of our people on the priorities of our customers as we strive to sustain tenancies and enable them to enrich our communities,” they added.

Sign up for our Northern Ireland bulletin

Sign up for our Northern Ireland bulletin

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Northern Ireland bulletin straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

DevelopmentHousing Association/RPNorthern Ireland
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories