The £14m project in Belfast, managed by Choice Housing and its subsidiary Maple + May, marks the first time social and private rented homes will be fully integrated in an apartment block with shared communal areas, parking and access.

The Chartered Institute of Housing had previously called for new developments in Northern Ireland to have a mix of private and social homes.

The development includes 81 new homes, made up 45 one and two-bed flats for people over 55 let at social rent and 36 for private rent.

The scheme forms part of a wider £100m regeneration project, which is being led by Benmore Octopus.