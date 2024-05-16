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Homes on the first fully mixed tenure development in Northern Ireland are set to be handed over to residents next month.
The £14m project in Belfast, managed by Choice Housing and its subsidiary Maple + May, marks the first time social and private rented homes will be fully integrated in an apartment block with shared communal areas, parking and access.
The Chartered Institute of Housing had previously called for new developments in Northern Ireland to have a mix of private and social homes.
The development includes 81 new homes, made up 45 one and two-bed flats for people over 55 let at social rent and 36 for private rent.
The scheme forms part of a wider £100m regeneration project, which is being led by Benmore Octopus.
Residents will move into the new scheme from 5 June 2024.
Communities minister Gordon Lyons recently visited the new flats. He described the project as “pioneering”.
He said: “I have said that we need to be innovative as we seek to address the housing need in our society.
“In providing high-quality accommodation across a range of tenures – both social housing and private rentals – this scheme is an example of progressive thinking in action. I hope it will have a positive impact on the people who live here, and also the wider community in this area.”
He said projects of this nature are the result of a “tremendous amount of work”, involving individuals, organisations, communities and government at various levels.
“I commend Choice Housing, and indeed all those involved, and wish the incoming residents every happiness in their new homes,” Mr Lyons said.
Michael McDonnell, group chief executive of Choice, said the development is “ground-breaking”.
He said: “Mixed tenure is a strategic priority for Choice and our subsidiary Maple + May, with the focus on offering a range of living options while facilitating the opportunity to foster greater social, economic and community cohesion.
“Mixed tenure developments that are adaptable and built within the context of a specific area has the potential of delivering more viable housing options across Northern Ireland.
“To achieve this, we need a collaborative approach with partners and statutory agencies all working together.
“This new scheme forms part of an exciting and innovative initiative aimed at enhancing this iconic site and the wider surrounding area. The Choice Group is excited to see the wider project progress and we are keen to play a truly regenerative role.”
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