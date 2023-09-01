Last year, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) completed 51 homes in the Newry, Mourne and Down district and as of March 2023, it had 631 housing association units on site.

The largest schemes currently on site include 255 homes in Newry by Apex Housing Association, a 70-home scheme by Choice also in Newry, and 66 homes in the town of Downpatrick by Clanmil. A further 237 new homes are planned to start over the next three years.

Also last year, the NIHE spent £218m on improving and maintaining homes in the district, according to the new Newry, Mourne and Down housing investment plan (HIP).