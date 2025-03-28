Northern Ireland’s housing authority to buy 600 homes for temporary accommodation

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The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) is set to purchase 600 homes in a bid to reduce soaring temporary accommodation costs.
The NIHE initiative, announced by Gordon Lyons, the Northern Ireland housing minister, is expected to reduce the cost of providing temporary accommodation by up to £75m over the next seven years.
It follows a surge in the number of people placed in temporary accommodation, which is provided to those who are experiencing homelessness and those in priority need.
According to the NIHE, up to 450 households are currently staying in “non-standard accommodation”, including hotels and B&Bs, on any given night.
The cost of providing non-standard temporary accommodation has skyrocketed from £668,425 in 2017-18 to over £12m in 2023-24.
Mr Lyons, of the Democratic Unionist Party, said these figures showed it was clear that the “status quo” could not continue and a new approach was needed. “When I launched the executive housing supply strategy, I said we had to be radical and innovative in our approach to housing.
“We live in times of unprecedented housing stress. That means looking at new ways of doing things as we seek to tackle the challenges we face.
“That is why I have approved a plan which will allow the housing executive to purchase up to 600 homes over the next three years to use as temporary accommodation.”
In addition to reducing reliance on hotels and B&Bs, the initiative will allow the NIHE to invest in prevention activity by supporting families experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.
A report by the NIHE’s audit office, published this week, found that rising demand for temporary accommodation was causing “potentially unsustainable” financial pressure for homelessness services in Northern Ireland.
In 2023-24, around 4,700 households were in temporary accommodation, compared with 1,700 households a night in 2017 (a 176% increase).
The report also revealed that the cost of providing temporary accommodation represented over half of the housing executive’s spending on homelessness services in 2023-24.
While the majority of this was on self-contained, single-let accommodation, the NIHE also spent over £12m on hotels and B&Bs last year, compared with around £7.5m in 2022-23 and £900,000 in 2018-19.
This announcement on temporary accommodation homes is the latest in a range of measures following the launch of the housing supply strategy to address housing need across all sectors.
Grainia Long, chief executive of the NIHE, said: “The housing executive prioritises high-quality temporary accommodation, with the majority of the provision in Northern Ireland being single lets.
“We remain committed to reducing the cost and use of B&B accommodation, and that work continues at pace.
“We recommended this proposal to purchase properties for use as temporary accommodation, and I am delighted that minister Lyons has agreed.
“This will allow us to expand the use of cost-effective, own-front-door temporary accommodation. It will reduce costs, and allow more households to access higher-quality accommodation better suited to their needs.”
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