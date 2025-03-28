Northern Ireland’s housing authority to buy 600 homes for temporary accommodation

Northern Ireland’s public housing authority is to purchase 600 homes in a bid to reduce the soaring costs of housing people in temporary accommodation #UKHousing

According to the NIHE, up to 450 households are currently staying in “non-standard accommodation”, including hotels and B&Bs, on any given night.

It follows a surge in the number of people placed in temporary accommodation, which is provided to those who are experiencing homelessness and those in priority need.

The NIHE initiative, announced by Gordon Lyons, the Northern Ireland housing minister, is expected to reduce the cost of providing temporary accommodation by up to £75m over the next seven years.

The cost of providing non-standard temporary accommodation has skyrocketed from £668,425 in 2017-18 to over £12m in 2023-24.

Mr Lyons, of the Democratic Unionist Party, said these figures showed it was clear that the “status quo” could not continue and a new approach was needed. “When I launched the executive housing supply strategy, I said we had to be radical and innovative in our approach to housing.

“We live in times of unprecedented housing stress. That means looking at new ways of doing things as we seek to tackle the challenges we face.

“That is why I have approved a plan which will allow the housing executive to purchase up to 600 homes over the next three years to use as temporary accommodation.”

In addition to reducing reliance on hotels and B&Bs, the initiative will allow the NIHE to invest in prevention activity by supporting families experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.