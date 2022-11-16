Northern Ireland’s housing authority to expand low-carbon heating scheme

Northern Ireland’s public housing authority is rolling out its low-carbon heating scheme to an additional 300 homes in a bid to reduce fuel poverty and slash carbon emissions.
The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), responsible for 85,000 homes across Northern Ireland, is expanding the initiative for low-income households following a pilot in 10 homes in Omagh last winter.
Under the RULET (Rural-Led Energy Transition) pilot, undertaken in partnership with Ulster University, properties had their insulation and windows upgraded, before an air source heat pump or hybrid system was fitted.
The scheme aims to make smart energy technology available to the most vulnerable households in the western counties of Northern Ireland – a wind energy hotspot.
Robert Clements, sustainable development manager at NIHE, said RULET aimed to reduce or eliminate the “risk of low-income households being left behind in the transition to clean, smart, integrated energy systems”.
Following the success of recent retrofit pilots like RULET, the NIHE said it will now launch a programme to provide energy efficiency and low-carbon heating upgrades to another 300 homes over the next three years.
Raymond McAleer, an NIHE tenant who switched from oil heating, said: “I am very pleased with the new heat pump system and have definitely made savings, which is so important now in this cost of living crisis.
“The house is definitely warmer and I have warm water all the time, which I never had before. I can control the heating using my phone, so I can switch it on or off if I’m not in the house.”
RULET is just one of a number of projects the NIHE is taking forward aimed at changing tenants’ behaviours and the amount of CO2 it produces as part of its Sustainable Development Strategy.
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