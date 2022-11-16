Northern Ireland’s housing authority to expand low-carbon heating scheme

Raymond McAleer, an NIHE tenant who switched from oil heating, said: “I am very pleased with the new heat pump system and have definitely made savings, which is so important now in this cost of living crisis.

“The house is definitely warmer and I have warm water all the time, which I never had before. I can control the heating using my phone, so I can switch it on or off if I’m not in the house.”

RULET is just one of a number of projects the NIHE is taking forward aimed at changing tenants’ behaviours and the amount of CO2 it produces as part of its Sustainable Development Strategy.