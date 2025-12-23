Northern Ireland’s communities minister Gordon Lyons has said the government will get closer to its social housing target after it was allocated nearly £30m in additional funds #UKhousing

But it was revealed in June that the capital budget would only stretch to fund work on about 1,000 new social houses in 2025-26.

Stormont’s Programme for Government has a target of delivering around 2,000 new social homes annually through its rolling three-year SHDP.

This includes £29.8m for the Social Housing Development Programme (SHDP), described by Mr O’Dowd as a “major contribution” to the government’s aim of providing more social and affordable housing.

In the December monitoring round, Stormont’s system for reviewing each department’s spending plan, finance minister John O’Dowd allocated £42m to the Department for Communities (DfC).

Speaking in the Assembly on 9 December, communities minister Gordon Lyons said the extra funding would allow the government to build an additional 750 homes this financial year, taking its total to 1,750.

“With the budget that was available in June, we were going to be able to build only 1,000 homes across Northern Ireland this year, but, working with my [Northern Ireland] Executive colleagues, after today’s announcement, we will be able to build 1,750 homes, which is really close to our target and should be welcomed,” he said.

Later in the debate Diane Forsythe, DUP MLA for South Down, welcomed the allocation of more funds for social housing but pointed out that had it been reallocated earlier, the government would have been able to reach the target.

“Can lessons be learned about how we can reallocate funding earlier, as soon as it becomes available, to meet those targets?” she asked.

In response, Mr O’Dowd pointed to Westminster and chancellor Rachel Reeves’ late autumn Budget, adding this meant Stormont was weeks behind its usual time frame. “We allocated the money to all departments as soon as it was practically possible,” he added.