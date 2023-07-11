Northern Ireland’s housing market is a web of paradoxes

Finding an affordable home in Northern Ireland is challenging. Private rents and house prices both show significant increases since 2020. While the NISRA House Price Index saw a 1.8% decline in Q1 from the previous quarter, prices are still 5% higher than the same period last year, with the average house price in Northern Ireland now £172,000.

Factor in the increasing price of mortgages, escalating fuel bills and the cost of living generally going through the roof, and you have a situation that presents unprecedented difficulty for people to find an affordable home.

This is a big problem, particularly as growing industry evidence argues that homeownership can be a foundation for positive health and well-being. Eighty-two per cent of our customers who contributed to our recent Social Impact Report reported improved mental well-being.

Furthermore, half of those who contributed said they would remain in the rental sector if Co-Ownership was not available in Northern Ireland.