Northern Ireland’s largest public landlord adopts ESG standard

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Northern Ireland’s strategic housing authority has adopted the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS), the third provider in the region to do so.
Sustainability for Housing, the board that oversees the SRS, said the move by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive was a “significant step” for the standard in the country and the UK overall.
In December 2023, Choice Housing became the first housing association in Northern Ireland to adopt the SRS’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) standard.
Apex Housing Association was the second adopter of the SRS in the region.
Launched in 2020, the SRS is a voluntary reporting framework with 170 adopters, including 132 housing providers and 38 funders.
It aims to enable housing organisations to show their commitment to sustainability while improving access to responsible investment.
The standard is now in its second iteration and is mapped to the UN Sustainable Development Goals as well as several sustainability and climate-risk-related financial frameworks and standards.
The Housing Executive, which manages around 84,000 social homes and oversees social housing and homelessness services, is aiming to improve energy efficiency by 34% over 10 years.
It plans to cut CO2 emissions by 25,000 tonnes by 2025-26 and retrofitting homes to an average Energy Performance Certificate rating of C by 2030, as part of its sustainable development strategy.
It is also trialling electric vehicles and has trained more than 1,800 staff in carbon literacy.
Grainia Long, chief executive of the Housing Executive, said: “We are committed to supporting householders by improving our environmental, social and governance impact. Participating in the standard gives us the great opportunity to track our progress in key areas including affordability, carbon emissions and energy efficiency.”
Piers Williamson, chair of Sustainability for Housing, said: “As one of the largest landlords in the UK and a leader in retrofit and social standards, we are delighted that the Housing Executive has committed to the SRS.
“Their adoption underscores the importance of transparent and consistent ESG reporting in the sector. By aligning with this framework, the Housing Executive is taking a leadership role in Northern Ireland in embedding ESG at the core of its operations, benefiting residents, investors and the wider community.”
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