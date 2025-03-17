Northern Ireland’s private rented sector is dystopian – here’s how to fix it

We need rent controls, open-ended tenancies and an end to no-fault evictions to protect tenants from the worst excesses of the private market, says Kellie Armstrong, housing spokesperson for Northern Ireland’s Alliance Party #UKHousing

The struggle to get even the most basic repairs or maintenance carried out so your home is habitable and safe. The struggle to afford spiralling rents without having to cut back on meals or other essentials most people take for granted. And the struggle to keep a roof over your head and ensure you stay off the ever-growing list of people who are sofa-surfing, sleeping rough or experiencing another form of homelessness.

More than 300,000 people live in private rental properties across Northern Ireland today, and for too many of them, life is defined by a series of daily struggles.

“The place wasn’t fit to have humans living in it. The mould was so bad it started growing on our clothes.” That is merely one shocking example of the experience of a private renter in Northern Ireland, recently reported to me. Even more shockingly, it’s far from an isolated case.

This is the dystopian nightmare some renters are living in, and time has long since passed for the Stormont executive to act. In the absence of any meaningful plans from the Democratic Unionist Party housing minister, Alliance has published its own progressive policy proposals to fix the sector’s major issues of affordability, security and standards.

First, we need to get to grips with spiralling rents, which rose by close to 10% during the past year and can account for up to half of the monthly income of some of our lowest earners. People should never have to choose between a roof over their heads or dinner on their tables, but that is the situation facing many local renters. Boosting supply is the most effective tool we have to drive average rents down.

“People should never have to choose between a roof over their heads or dinner on their tables, but that is the situation facing many local renters”

In the long term, that means addressing the major structural barriers to housebuilding, not least our overstretched wastewater infrastructure and planning-system bottlenecks.

In the shorter term, it means making the most of the existing stock to provide greater access to affordable rental accommodation. With 21,000 empty homes across Northern Ireland, we need to learn from best practice elsewhere and bring as many back into use as possible, while also strictly capping licences for short-term holiday lets.

For those who are already in tenancies, Alliance wants a considered system of rent controls to ban inflation-busting rent hikes, cap any rent rises to once per year, and limit them only in response to legitimate extra costs for landlords. This should be enforced by a new housing ombudsman with statutory powers to hold rogue landlords to account.