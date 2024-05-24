Northern Ireland’s social housing waiting list swells by 5% in one year

The latest housing bulletin from Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities showed that, as of 31 March, there were 47,312 households on the social housing waiting list.

It represented a rise of 1.8% from the last count of 46,461 in December, and an increase of 4.9% from 45,105 at the same time last year.

The latest figures also showed that 75% of households on the waiting list (35,464) were experiencing housing stress.

Over the past decade, the number of households on the social housing waiting list has increased by 18%, from 39,967 in March 2014 to 47,312.