Northern Irish homelessness charity ‘deeply concerned’ about National Insurance contributions impact

Ms McCrudden said: “The truth is that homelessness services have been underfunded for decades.

“The decision by the minister for communities, Gordon Lyons, in 2024-25 to allocate the first above-inflation increase to the Supporting People programme in well over a decade was much needed. However, for over a decade, the NI Executive failed to increase budgets for homelessness services in line with inflation.”

She said the charity welcomed the additional £3.7m allocated to the Supporting People and homelessness services budget.

“Last year, minister Lyons promised that he would introduce a specific allocation for homelessness prevention and he looks set to deliver on that promise. The stabilisation for the homelessness projects which were funded month to month last year is also welcome,” Ms McCrudden said.

However, she said it was “vitally important” that existing homelessness service providers receive enough funding to sustain services.

“It remains unclear at this point whether they will receive additional funding for the purposes of mitigating the increased costs coming out of the budget changes. If additional funding is not found, organisations may potentially have to reduce service provision or, in some cases, even consider their viability, going forward,” she said.

Ms McCrudden pointed to “major housing and homelessness” challenges in Northern Ireland. Nearly 60,000 individuals from nearly 31,000 households have homelessness status.

“The level of need for homelessness support continues to grow. Any loss of capacity in the homelessness sector will only deepen the crisis we are facing, with retrograde consequences for some of the marginalised people living here.

“As a sector, we will be asking minister Lyons to do everything he can to ensure that the increased costs arising from the budget changes are mitigated when he comes to make his final budgetary decisions,” Ms McCrudden added.

A DfC spokesperson said “Minister Lyons has repeatedly stressed the need to make the strategic shift to homelessness prevention. The minister has followed through on his pledge to introduce a specific allocation for homelessness prevention and to stabilise community prevention funding.

“The NIHE [Northern Ireland Housing Executive] will now have a dedicated homeless prevention budget, beginning with an additional £2.5m this year, ringfenced for strategic homelessness prevention activity.

“The minister has also allocated an additional £1m of funding to the Supporting People programme to bring forward new and extended services.

“Minister Lyons is aware of the value and impact of the Supporting People programme, which enables people with housing support needs to live independently in the community and he welcomes the inclusion of the NIHE’s three year supporting people strategy within the Programme for Government.

“The minister has previously demonstrated his commitment to funding the programme by allocating £80.7m in 2024-25 (a 6.4% increase on previous year) and has continued this year in providing an additional allocation of £1m to help bring forward new and extended services which align to the Supporting People Strategy.”

Last week, representatives from the DfC said it would push for more in-year capital allocations to boost the number of social homes that can start this year in Northern Ireland.