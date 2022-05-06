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Northern Irish housing association announces £16m Belfast scheme

News06.05.22by Antonio Jarne

One of Northern Ireland’s largest housing associations has announced plans to invest more than £16m in a development in east Belfast.

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LinkedIn IHOne of Northern Ireland’s largest housing associations has announced plans to invest more than £16m in a development in east Belfast #UKhousing

The new investment by Choice, the 10,000-home association, will provide 63 units for social housing, as well 27 units for private rent on the site of the former Park Avenue Hotel.

These will be largely split between two- and three-bedroom houses, and two-bedroom apartments.

The project’s developer will be Lacuna Developments, while EHA Group, the contractor, and RPP Architects designed the scheme.

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The project is expected to be completed by spring 2024. The residential area will include communal gardens, car parking, soft landscaping and a tenant and staff hub.

Michael McDonnell, chief executive of Choice, said: “There has been significant investment in the Belfast City Council area, with 15 developments completed in the last three years, an investment of over £66m.

 

“This latest investment of £16m further demonstrates our commitment to addressing the growing need for quality affordable housing in the Belfast area.”

The news of the development comes just under a year after it was announced that Choice had raised £50m by tapping the Blend bond, run by The Housing Finance Corporation. 

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