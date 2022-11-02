Northern Irish housing association sees development programme break £50m barrier

Habinteg (Ulster) said it has committed to building 360 new social housing properties in Northern Ireland, with 320 currently under construction. Habinteg (Ulster) is not related to the English-based association Habinteg.

The association said that of those, 42 have already been completed and handed to tenants in 2022.

The landlord said it had committed to investing more than £48m in Derry and Strabane and more than £9m in Belfast under their current 2022-23 development programme.