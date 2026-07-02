Northern Irish housing minister pledges stronger powers on tenancy fraud

The communities minister in Northern Ireland has pledged to introduce stronger powers to clamp down on tenancy fraud in social housing.
Gordon Lyons has launched a consultation on proposals to combat tenancy fraud and misuse across the country, which is estimated to cost around £9.9m each year.
Between April 2020 and March 2025, a total of 1,437 social homes were recovered following tenancy fraud investigations in Northern Ireland.
Last month, the government was urged to act on the issue with an estimated 4,000 social homes potentially affected amid a lack of coherent data.
A report from the Northern Ireland’s Audit Office said the Department for Communities has an “uncoordinated approach” to the collection and recording of the data.
On 2 July, Mr Lyons said: “I will not tolerate attempts to cheat the system and will act decisively to address them.
“Tenancy fraud is not a victimless crime, it is taking housing, and in some cases a lifeline, from those who need it most.
“Every house matters in Northern Ireland and that is why I am focused on ensuring that social homes are protected from fraud and misuse and I will ensure that they are prioritised for those in need.”
He said the consultation is a commitment to put “hard-pressed people and families first”.
“It is an important step towards safeguarding social housing, improving fairness, supporting those affected and protecting the integrity of the housing system,” Mr Lyons said.
The public consultation is seeking views on an overarching strategic approach, including proposals for new primary legislation to strengthen the response to tenancy fraud and misuse.
Mr Lyons added: “Social housing provides safe, affordable and secure homes for tens of thousands of hard-working individuals and families and should be protected as a vital social asset.
“This public consultation is the next important step in delivering on that commitment.”
The consultation is open and will run for 14 weeks until 6 October 2026.
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