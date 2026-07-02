Northern Irish housing minister pledges stronger powers on tenancy fraud

Between April 2020 and March 2025, a total of 1,437 social homes were recovered following tenancy fraud investigations in Northern Ireland.

Gordon Lyons has launched a consultation on proposals to combat tenancy fraud and misuse across the country, which is estimated to cost around £9.9m each year.

Last month, the government was urged to act on the issue with an estimated 4,000 social homes potentially affected amid a lack of coherent data.

A report from the Northern Ireland’s Audit Office said the Department for Communities has an “uncoordinated approach” to the collection and recording of the data.

On 2 July, Mr Lyons said: “I will not tolerate attempts to cheat the system and will act decisively to address them.

“Tenancy fraud is not a victimless crime, it is taking housing, and in some cases a lifeline, from those who need it most.

“Every house matters in Northern Ireland and that is why I am focused on ensuring that social homes are protected from fraud and misuse and I will ensure that they are prioritised for those in need.”