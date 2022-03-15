Northern Irish landlord on track for 1,500-home plan despite post-Brexit material challenges

Roderick Canning, director of finance at Apex, told Inside Housing that the increase in material costs following Brexit would be a challenge, but the social landlord still believes it can hit the figure.

The housing association recently secured a £100m debt investment from Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) to go towards building 1,500 new homes. It will also help to refinance some existing debt.

Mr Canning said the challenges to this development plan would be around material costs.

“We’re already seeing some issues around increased material costs, first of all coming through from Brexit and then the impact of the pandemic, in terms of supply of products and components.

“There is definitely an increase in costs coming through,” he said.