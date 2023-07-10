Alan Thomson, director of finance at Radius, said: “Last year when we launched the Radius ESG policy, we wanted to focus on improving the service we provide to tenants and customers. Central to this is how we can improve the sustainability of all our business practices.

“When it came to seeing how we would support that ambitious plan, it was clear that the green term loan from Barclays was the perfect fit.

“The metrics they have set for us within this loan will drive us to be one of the most sustainable and efficient housing providers on these islands, and will ensure that how we work right across the business improves significantly.”

Joanna McArdle, director at Barclays, added: “We have a long-standing relationship with Radius and are delighted to support them with this financing.

“This new £70m funding package will help the association deliver on its ambitious housing development programme as well as its new ESG strategy, and further underpins our commitment to the social housing sector.

“This funding is especially important at a time when those living in housing stress and constraints on the public purse are at an all-time high.”