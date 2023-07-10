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A Northern Ireland housing association has secured a £70m sustainability-linked funding package from Barclays, including a green term loan that will see it increase the energy efficiency of 400 homes per year.
The funding, which includes a £20m green loan, will see Radius Housing increase its focus on sustainability and improve its housing stock.
Radius said it is the first Northern Ireland-based housing provider to secure a green term loan from Barclays. A green term loan is a type of financing specifically designed to fund environmentally sustainable projects and attract a pricing discount.
Last year Radius, which manages more than 13,000 homes in 80 towns across Northern Ireland, launched its environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy.
Radius said the green loan will support it to meet its ESG goals through the inclusion of targets, such as increasing the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of 400 homes per year, and a year-on-year reduction in the overall energy used by the organisation.
The terms extend beyond environmental issues and will also see Radius take direct action to reduce the gender pay gap each year.
The funding package also includes a £50m sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (RCF), which Radius said will provide significant support as it implements its new ESG practices across the organisation.
Alan Thomson, director of finance at Radius, said: “Last year when we launched the Radius ESG policy, we wanted to focus on improving the service we provide to tenants and customers. Central to this is how we can improve the sustainability of all our business practices.
“When it came to seeing how we would support that ambitious plan, it was clear that the green term loan from Barclays was the perfect fit.
“The metrics they have set for us within this loan will drive us to be one of the most sustainable and efficient housing providers on these islands, and will ensure that how we work right across the business improves significantly.”
Joanna McArdle, director at Barclays, added: “We have a long-standing relationship with Radius and are delighted to support them with this financing.
“This new £70m funding package will help the association deliver on its ambitious housing development programme as well as its new ESG strategy, and further underpins our commitment to the social housing sector.
“This funding is especially important at a time when those living in housing stress and constraints on the public purse are at an all-time high.”
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