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Clanmil Housing completed 305 homes and started a further 357 in Northern Ireland, according to its annual report for 2022-23.
The Belfast-based housing association invested £9.1m into maintaining and upgrading its existing homes, as well as £3.6m on responsive repairs, £2.5m on planned maintenance and £3m on major repairs.
Clanmil’s turnover increased from £42.7m in 2022 to £47.8m in 2023, while its retained surplus increased from £69.7m to £77m.
The 5,851-home housing association invested £138,000 in improving the energy performance of its homes, bringing 22 homes up to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C.
This means 85.8% of Clanmil’s stock is now rated EPC C or above.
“We have also built sustainability into our procurement practices and require potential suppliers to evidence how they minimise their environmental impact as part of their bid,” according to the report.
The landlord has budgeted £6m for environmental initiatives up to 2030.
Of a total of 26,349 repair requests issued, 22,284 (an average of 84.6%) were completed within the target timescale.
In a foreword to the report, Maeve Monaghan, chair of Clanmil, said: “Having heard loud and clear from our customers the importance of a quality repairs service, in September we appointed a new response maintenance partner and agreed an action plan to ensure quality, timely repairs.
“Delivery of this plan will be overseen and scrutinised by our customer-led repairs consultation group.
“We are also progressing integration with our contractor’s systems so that customers will soon be able to directly book repair appointments.
“Keeping our customers’ homes safe, secure and comfortable is our priority, and during the year we began a review of all damp and mould cases reported to us over the past two years to ensure they have been resolved or are currently being addressed.
“Ongoing issues were identified in 4.5% of our homes and our colleagues are working hard with customers to find solutions.”
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