The Belfast-based housing association invested £9.1m into maintaining and upgrading its existing homes, as well as £3.6m on responsive repairs, £2.5m on planned maintenance and £3m on major repairs.

Clanmil’s turnover increased from £42.7m in 2022 to £47.8m in 2023, while its retained surplus increased from £69.7m to £77m.

The 5,851-home housing association invested £138,000 in improving the energy performance of its homes, bringing 22 homes up to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C.

This means 85.8% of Clanmil’s stock is now rated EPC C or above.